Meghan Markle Wanted Global Cover In 2022 Vogue, But 'Anna Wintour Wasn't Interested' Here's What Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) Meghan Markle's dream to make it to Vogue's global cover, appearing on the covers of UK and US Vogue simultaneously, was reportedly quashed by the fashion magazine's US editor, Anna Wintour, in 2022.

According to a Page Six report, the former royal had tried to appeal to Wintour with her list of“impossible” demands after former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful offered Meghan enough but a cover in the 2022 UK edition.

But Meghan wanted a lot more.“Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé,” a source told Page Six.

A Daily Mail report said Enniful, who quit British Vogue in February, had plans to include Meghan Markle in the September 2022 issue of UK Vogue.

The issue would have highlighted her keynote appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester and“involve extensive features across the magazine and its digital editions.”

However, the report said, Meghan wanted to be on the cover but Enniful already had a star, Linda Evangelista. Meghan is then said to have pulled the plug, causing a falling out between the former friends.

But here's where it gets interesting: Page Six's source said that Markle had a long list of demands, along with wanting to be on the global cover. And reportedly,“there was no way any editor would agree”.

“Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” the source said.

When nothing else seemed to be working in her favour, Meghan Markle reportedly set up a personal Zoom call with Anna Wintour to try and pitch her on the idea.

“Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite,” a source told Page Six.

“Anna wasn't interested,” said the source, adding the US edition already had its own cover star, Serena Williams .

Notably, Adele is the only celebrity to appear on both the US and UK covers simultaneously for the November 2021 issues.

A source close to Meghan told Page Six that the duchess never sought a cover from Vogue and that the magazine had actually approached her multiple times after her wedding to Prince Harry .

Enninful had previously asked Meghan to be on the cover of British Vogue's 2019“Forces for Change” issue, but the source said she chose to guest edit instead.

The source also dismissed claims of a falling out between friends Megan Markle and Edward Enninful and said their relationship has“remained warm and respectful” over the years, with the pair exchanging birthday wishes and flowers.