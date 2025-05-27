UAE: Once Scared Of Blood, This Paramedic Has Been Saving Lives For Over 18 Years

As a youngster, Mariam Ali Al Zaabi was scared of blood and dreamt of becoming an engineer. However, for the last 18 years, she has been saving lives as a paramedic. She was the first Emirati to qualify as a critical care paramedic in the country, making her one of the most sought-after professionals in times of an emergency. Currently, she works in the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) where she performs critical care procedures on her patients before they reach a hospital.

Over the years, Mariam has seen things she could never unsee.“On my very first day as a paramedic, I had to rescue a man who had a traumatic head injury,” she told Khaleej Times.“I have been on accident sites where I had to pick body parts of dead people. During one of my rescue missions outside the UAE, I had to deliver 10 babies in a day. Some days are hard but the immense joy I get when I save even one life is what sustains me.”

As a critical care paramedic, she has rushed to homes, mountain tops and even to the middle of the sea to administer medical help to those in distress. As a specialist, she is always on call for life-threatening cases, even during her off-duty hours.“I don't know how many lives I have saved during my career,” she said.“People ask me for numbers, but I don't like to count. I only care about the impact I make.”

Mariam was speaking on the sidelines of the Cospas-Sarsat meeting, which was hosted by the UAE for the first time. An international organisation that provides space-based relay of distress signals, or alerts, from emergency beacons, Cospas-Sarsat provides alerts to search and rescue (SAR) authorities internationally. In the UAE, these are responded to by the NSRC.

Unforgettable experiences

During her almost two decades of work, Mariam has had many unforgettable experiences. The year after she graduated, she responded to a house where a man had suffered cardiac arrest.“We started doing advanced cardiac life support on him and at the time he was a risk,” she said.“But because we were able to reach within five minutes of him suffering the cardiac arrest, he was saved. That's why we need to teach everyone how to do first aid. It gives very high survival rates.”

She also never forgets the names or the faces of the neonatal cases that she transports. However, she admitted that a lot of times, she has to block her emotions while on the job because it can get overwhelming.“Some days are hard,” she said.“Despite your best attempts, you can't save a life. Ever since I became a mother, it has become harder especially when children are informed. I try my best to transport my patient to the hospital and then move on without thinking.”

She said that last year she had to transport an Emirati girl who suffered massive injuries in a car accident.“She was 12 years old, and my daughter is 11,” she said.“The whole day after I transported her, I cried.”

Father's dream

Although Mariam had different dreams, it was her father who first suggested that she become a paramedic. He saw a gap in skills.“A lot of people were becoming doctors and engineers,” she said.“But no one was choosing to be a paramedic even though it is a very critical role. When my father brought home the pamphlets for the course, I liked what I saw and decided to sign up.”

After completing her studies at HCT in Abu Dhabi, she went to Australia where she specialised to be a critical care paramedic, becoming the first Emirati to do so. Once she finished the two-year course, she began working on the field in the UAE.

She is trained to perform critical procedures including intubation, chest decompression, emergency airway opening, and resuscitation to try and keep the patient alive until they reach the hospital.