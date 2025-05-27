IPL 2025: Faf Du Plessis Wants Film With Franchise Owner Preity Zinta 'To Happen'

The Indian Premier League 2025 is about to conclude, with players and owners of its franchises staying in the headlines. One of them is Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns Punjab Kings.

From cheering for her team from stands to interacting with players from both sides and giving jerseys to the fans, Zinta always makes sure to light up the stadium with her constant support. Now it seems South African batter Faf du Plessis is also a fan of the Veer Zaara actress.

After the conclusion of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings last week, a picture featuring the two went viral on social media.

One of the users on X posted the image, tagging both du Plessis and Zinta, saying the two should feature in a movie.

The 40-year-old batter seemed to take the post in good sport, replying, "Make it happen".