Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IPL 2025: Faf Du Plessis Wants Film With Franchise Owner Preity Zinta 'To Happen'

IPL 2025: Faf Du Plessis Wants Film With Franchise Owner Preity Zinta 'To Happen'


2025-05-27 11:25:46
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Indian Premier League 2025 is about to conclude, with players and owners of its franchises staying in the headlines. One of them is Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns Punjab Kings.

From cheering for her team from stands to interacting with players from both sides and giving jerseys to the fans, Zinta always makes sure to light up the stadium with her constant support. Now it seems South African batter Faf du Plessis is also a fan of the Veer Zaara actress.

After the conclusion of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings last week, a picture featuring the two went viral on social media.

One of the users on X posted the image, tagging both du Plessis and Zinta, saying the two should feature in a movie.

The 40-year-old batter seemed to take the post in good sport, replying, "Make it happen".

MENAFN27052025000049011007ID1109603015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search