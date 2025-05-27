Preity Zinta Calls Out Netizen For Distasteful Remark

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Tuesday schooled a netizen for asking her a distasteful question during an interactive session on X.

The user asked in jest in Hindi if the reason behind cricketer Glenn Maxwell's poor performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 during his return season for Punjab Kings was because "he and the actress did not marry."

The query did not go down well with Zinta, who urged him to "give her respect and stop with the gender bias".

"Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women?" she said. "I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket."