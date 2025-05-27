IPL 2025: Preity Zinta Says Sorry For Curt Conduct At Dharamshala

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta addressed fans following the sudden cancellation of the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the picturesque Dharamshala stadium in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh earlier this week.

The match was halted after just 10.1 overs due to security concerns related to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan along the border.

The actress took to her Instagram account to thank her fans and also apologise for being 'curt' and saying "no to pictures" at the moment.

Thanking everyone who helped with the safe evacuation, the actress, in her tweet, wrote, that "...everything was handled so well."

She added, "Finally, to all the people at the Dharamshala stadium--thank you, thank you, thank you for not panicking and avoiding any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars. I'm sorry I was a bit curt and said no to pictures with everyone, but the priority at the time was the safety of everyone, and it was my duty and responsibility to ensure everyone stayed safe. Thank you for making it possible. Love you all! Ting!"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has suspended all IPL 2025 matches for a week.