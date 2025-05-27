Al Duhail Part Ways With Coach Christophe Galtier After Contract Ends

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Duhail have parted ways with French coach Christophe Galtier following the expiration of his contract, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) club announced on Tuesday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach joined Al Duhail in October 2023, replacing Argentine tactician Hernan Crespo.

“The management of Al Duhail Sports Club extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the technical director of the first football team, Mr. Christophe Galtier, and his assistant staff, following the end of his contract with the club. We wish them all the best in their next endeavors,” Al Duhail said in a statement on X.

Al Duhail ended the season without a trophy, finishing as runners-up in both the QSL and the Qatar Cup, with Al Sadd claiming both titles. They were also eliminated from the Amir Cup at the quarter-final stage after a loss to Al Rayyan.