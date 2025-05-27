NZDUSD Wave Analysis 27 May 2025

NZDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– NZDUSD reversed from the pivotal resistance level 0.6020

– Likely to fall to support level 0.5900

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 0.6020 (which has been reversing the price from November).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6020 formed the daily Shooting Star – which stopped the C-wave of the previous ABC corrections (2).

NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.5900, which has been reversing the price since the middle of May.