A $9.6 Million Campaign To Make Chattahoochee Nature Center More Inviting

2025-05-27 11:00:50
(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on SaportaReport
By Maria Saporta

The Chattahoochee Nature Center (CNC), a focal point to invite people to experience the natural environment and the Chattahoochee River, has launched a $9.6 million capital campaign to make the center even more welcoming.

The campaign will fund several projects to make CNC more open and more inviting to both young people and adults.

Other major donors include $1 million from the James M. Cox Foundation, $250,000 from the Waterfall Foundation, $160,000 from the Georgia Power Foundation, $328,000 from the Tony Parker family, $100,000 from Judy and Walter Hoyt, $75,000 from the Koch/Georgia-Pacific Foundation as well as $558,000 from CNC's board of trustees and $500,000 from Fulton County.

Continue reading here .

