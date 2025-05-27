Traditional Medicinals Launches Herbs For All To Expand Access To Herbal Wellness
consumer-facing herbal education and awareness.
Rooted in the belief that wellness should be a right, not a luxury, Herbs for All launches with two cornerstone programs:
Planting Wellness: Through the Traditional Medicinals Foundation, this grant program supports grassroots organizations delivering culturally relevant herbal education and care. Initial recipients include Oko Farms (Brooklyn, NY), a leader in environmental justice and herbal workshops, and The Botanical Bus (Sonoma County, CA), which provides bilingual, community-led wellness services.
Plant Wisdom Collective: A new digital education platform created by Traditional Medicinals, this free video series explores the art, science, and traditions of herbalism. Led by in-house herbalists and scientists, the platform offers interactive learning tools and consumer resources to support informed, everyday plant-based wellness.
“These investments reflect our long-standing commitment to making herbal wellness more accessible, especially for communities that have been historically excluded from it,” said Jamie Horst, Chief Purpose Officer.“Herbs for All is how we honor the plant wisdom we've learned from and help share it more widely.”
Herbs for All brings together Traditional Medicinals' purpose-driven sourcing, community investment, and herbal education into one unifying vision for a more equitable and inclusive wellness future.
Learn more:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment