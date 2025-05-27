Traditional Medicinals Launches Herbs For All To Expand Access To Herbal Wellness

MENAFN - 3BL) May 27, 2025 /3BL/ - In its 50th anniversary year, Traditional Medicinals and its nonprofit arm, the Traditional Medicinals Foundation, have together invested more than $275,000 to increase access to high-quality herbal wellness. This includes $75,000 in grants to community-based nonprofits and over $200,000 towardconsumer-facing herbal education and awareness.

Rooted in the belief that wellness should be a right, not a luxury, Herbs for All launches with two cornerstone programs:

Planting Wellness: Through the Traditional Medicinals Foundation, this grant program supports grassroots organizations delivering culturally relevant herbal education and care. Initial recipients include Oko Farms (Brooklyn, NY), a leader in environmental justice and herbal workshops, and The Botanical Bus (Sonoma County, CA), which provides bilingual, community-led wellness services.

Plant Wisdom Collective: A new digital education platform created by Traditional Medicinals, this free video series explores the art, science, and traditions of herbalism. Led by in-house herbalists and scientists, the platform offers interactive learning tools and consumer resources to support informed, everyday plant-based wellness.

“These investments reflect our long-standing commitment to making herbal wellness more accessible, especially for communities that have been historically excluded from it,” said Jamie Horst, Chief Purpose Officer.“Herbs for All is how we honor the plant wisdom we've learned from and help share it more widely.”

Herbs for All brings together Traditional Medicinals' purpose-driven sourcing, community investment, and herbal education into one unifying vision for a more equitable and inclusive wellness future.

