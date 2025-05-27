Rubicon Organics Reports Q1 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|Three months ended
| March 31, 2025
$
| March 31, 2024
$
|Net revenue
|12,376,056
|8,890,417
|Production costs
|2,901,783
|2,692,692
|Inventory expensed to cost of sales
|5,368,642
|3,737,334
|Inventory written off or provided for
|318,278
|266,039
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|3,787,353
|2,194,352
|Gross profit % before fair value adjustments
|31 %
|25%
|Fair value adjustments to cannabis plants, inventory sold, and other charges
|439,650
|164,252
|Gross profit
|4,227,003
|2,358,604
|Operating expenses
|4,337,795
|4,097,090
|Profit / (loss) from operations
|(110,792
|)
|(1,738,486
|)
|Other expenses
|211,272
|153,856
|Net profit / (loss) for the period
|(322,064
|)
|(1,892,342
|)
|Net profit / (loss) per share, basic
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic
|58,608,210
|56,662,430
| March 31, 2025
$
| December 31, 2024
$
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,780,884
|9,857,264
|Accounts receivable
|5,672,723
|5,828,001
|Inventories
|12,377,580
|10,735,739
|Other current assets
|4,269,347
|4,230,818
|Total current assets
|30,100,534
|30,651,822
|Property, plant and equipment
|22,869,365
|23,493,973
|Other non-current assets
|2,447,643
|2,465,526
|Total assets
|55,417,542
|56,611,321
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|8,083,309
|9,263,231
|Current portion of loans and borrowings
|1,324,419
|1,321,678
|Other current liabilities
|122,033
|121,661
|Total current liabilities
|9,529,761
|10,706,570
|Non-current portion of loans and borrowings
|8,297,436
|8,478,439
|Other non-current liabilities
|6,151
|24,151
|Total liabilities
|17,833,348
|19,209,160
|Total shareholders equity
|37,584,194
|37,402,161
|Working capital
|20,570,773
|19,945,252
|Three months ended
| March 31, 2025
$
| March 31, 2024
$
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(1,646,116
|)
|(423,346
|)
|Other operating activities
|683,895
|(435,811
|)
|Cash used in operating activities
|(962,221
|)
|(859,157
|)
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(731,081
|)
|(384,004
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|(731,081
|)
|(384,004
|)
|Principal and interest paid
|(355,869
|)
|(385,800
|)
|Other financing activities
|(24,801
|)
|(17,395
|)
|Cash used in financing activities
|(380,670
|)
|(403,195
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(2,408
|)
|(16,699
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash during the period
|(2,076,380
|)
|(1,663,055
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|9,857,264
|9,784,190
|Cash, end of period
|7,780,884
|8,121,135
Conference Call
The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Conference call details are as follows:
|Time:
|7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET
|Conference ID:
|34244
|Local dial-in:
|+1 (289) 514 5100
|Toll Free N. America:
|+1 (800) 717 1738
|Webcast:
|Rubicon Organics Q1 2025 Earnings Call Registration
CONTACT INFORMATION
Margaret Brodie
CEO
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ...
The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain financial performance measures that are not recognized or defined under IFRS (“Non-GAAP Measures”) including, but not limited to,“Adjusted EBITDA”. As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other companies.
The Company believes that these Non-GAAP Measures are useful indicators of operating performance and are specifically used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company as well as its liquidity. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. For more information, please refer to the“Selected Financial Information” section in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at .
Adjusted EBITDA
Below is the Company's quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA calculated as earnings (losses) from operations before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, and fair value changes. The following table presents the Company's reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
|Three months ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
| December 31,
2024
|$
|$
|$
|Profit (loss) from operations
|(110,792
|)
|(1,738,486
|)
|292,368
|IFRS fair value accounting related to cannabis plants and inventory
|(439,650
|)
|(164,252
|)
|(54,271
|)
|(550,442
|)
|(1,902,737
|)
|238,097
|Depreciation and amortization
|764,237
|776,680
|852,366
|Share-based compensation expense
|504,097
|702,846
|538,575
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|717,892
|(423,212
|)
|1,629,038
| *Included in Adjusted EBITDA in the three months ended March 31, 2025, is $0.2 million of one-time costs incurred for the ERP implementation project
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' goal of achieving industry leading profitability are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including the impact on revenue of new products and brands entering the market, and the timing of achieve Adjusted EBITDA1 profitability and cashflow positive. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits for construction at its facilities in a timely manner; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers; and those factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rubicon Organic's annual information form dated April 1, 2025 filed with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities.
These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.
We have made numerous assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information contained herein, including among other things, assumptions about: optimizing yield, achieving revenue growth, increasing gross profit, operating cashflow and Adjusted EBITDA1 profitability. Even though the management of Rubicon Organics believes that the assumptions made, and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, changes in assumptions, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated as earnings (losses) from operations before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, and fair value changes. See Selected Financial Information for details on the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.
2 All retail data is sourced from Hifyre as at March 31, 2025 for current year and as at March 31, 2024 for prior year
