All-Party Delegation Led By Tharoor Visits Indian Cultural Centre In Panama Highlights Unity, Anti-Terror Resolve
The visit was marked by a powerful moment of interfaith harmony as members from different religious backgrounds joined together in devotion.
Taking to social media platform X, Tharoor wrote in a post, "The multi-party MPs' delegation visited the Indian Cultural Centre in Panama City and offered devotions at the beautiful temple there. It was moving to see our Muslim colleague Sarfraz Ahmed join his Hindu and Sikh colleagues at the temple. As he later told the audience,“jab bulane walon ko koi aitraaz nahin, toh jaane walo ko aitraaz kyon hoga?”
The delegation arrived in Panama on Tuesday, to begin a key leg of its international outreach. Upon arrival at the airport, the delegation was warmly received and welcomed by India's Ambassador to Panama, Dr. Sumit Seth, and members of the Indian diplomatic mission.
The visit carries a significant diplomatic message, with the delegation tasked with conveying India's firm stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.
The delegation also held high-level meetings with Panama's President of the National Assembly, Dana Castañeda, along with senior members of Parliament Edwin Vergara and Julio de la Guardia, the latter a former Ambassador to India.
Tharoor noted that he explained the purpose of the delegation's visit and received“strong assurances of understanding and support for India's war against terror.”
The visit included signing the visitors' book and a tour of the main hall of Panama's National Assembly.
“A positive start to our Panama visit,” Tharoor posted, summing up the day's events.
Earlier Ambassador Dr Sumit Seth briefed them on various facets of India-Panama bilateral relations, as well as key areas of cooperation.
The delegation's visit to Panama is part of India's wider outreach, aiming to bolster diplomacy and cooperation in the global fight against terrorism.
