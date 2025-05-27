Serafina Restaurant Group Expands To Long Island City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located on a bustling corner in LIC, where Jackson Avenue meets Queens Boulevard, the new Serafina will feature a full bar serving both classic and specialty cocktails, an exceptional selection of the finest Italian wines, and a thoughtfully curated collection of premium non-alcoholic wines.

Guests can indulge in Serafina's beloved favorites, including the iconic Pizza Tartufo Nero , the signature heart-shaped Lobster Ravioli, the indulgent Cacio & Pepe , the refreshing Farfalle al Limoncello & Gamberetti , and the decadent Tiramisù , crafted with a special blend of two Italian mascarpone cheeses. The menu will also introduce new exciting dishes, such as the flavorful Insalata di Mare marinated in mandarin oil and the Spaghetti Zucchine Nerano with a cream of Parmigiano Reggiano, and new daily specials like the delicate Sicilian Red Shrimp Tartare , and Tagliolini with Wagyu Bolognese Sauce , adding a fresh twist to Serafina's renowned menu offerings.

With its inviting ambiance and signature Italian cuisine, Serafina LIC is set to become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors alike.

About Serafina Restaurant Group

Founded by Fabio Granato and Vittorio Assaf, Serafina Restaurant Group is known for its vibrant atmosphere, authentic Italian cuisine, and commitment to high-quality ingredients. With locations across the globe, Serafina continues to bring its passion for Italian dining to new and exciting destinations.

