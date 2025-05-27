Serafina Restaurant Group Expands To Long Island City
Guests can indulge in Serafina's beloved favorites, including the iconic Pizza Tartufo Nero , the signature heart-shaped Lobster Ravioli, the indulgent Cacio & Pepe , the refreshing Farfalle al Limoncello & Gamberetti , and the decadent Tiramisù , crafted with a special blend of two Italian mascarpone cheeses. The menu will also introduce new exciting dishes, such as the flavorful Insalata di Mare marinated in mandarin oil and the Spaghetti Zucchine Nerano with a cream of Parmigiano Reggiano, and new daily specials like the delicate Sicilian Red Shrimp Tartare , and Tagliolini with Wagyu Bolognese Sauce , adding a fresh twist to Serafina's renowned menu offerings.
With its inviting ambiance and signature Italian cuisine, Serafina LIC is set to become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors alike.
About Serafina Restaurant Group
Founded by Fabio Granato and Vittorio Assaf, Serafina Restaurant Group is known for its vibrant atmosphere, authentic Italian cuisine, and commitment to high-quality ingredients. With locations across the globe, Serafina continues to bring its passion for Italian dining to new and exciting destinations.
