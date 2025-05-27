Sabio Reports Strong 43% Yoy Revenue Growth In Q1 2025
|
|
For the three months ended
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue
|
9,087,266
|
6,351,533
|
Gross profit
|
5,556,419
|
3,762,004
|
Gross margin
|
61 %
|
59 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
(1,601,577)
|
(1,308,784)
|
Net increase in cash and cash
|
520,053
|
(292,116)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end
|
3,820,492
|
2,319,996
|
|
For the three months ended
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
$
|
$
|
Income (Loss) for the period
|
(2,293,202)
|
(2,012,107)
|
Finance Costs
|
295,561
|
314,346
|
Interest earned
|
(9,899)
|
(8,092)
|
Amortization of intangible Assets
|
44,860
|
51,147
|
Stock-based compensation
|
54,685
|
46,177
|
Loss on lease termination
|
20,275
|
-
|
Gain on lease modification
|
(7,317)
|
-
|
Amortization of lease
|
141,449
|
179,552
|
Income taxes
|
12,765
|
11,949
|
Foreign exchange differences
|
2,881
|
2,043
|
State and local taxes
|
29,105
|
19,868
|
Severance expenses
|
107,260
|
86,333
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(1,601,577)
|
(1,308,784)
|
2 See "Use of Non-IFRS Measures" below.
The financial disclosures in this news release are subject to a number of cautionary statements, assumptions, contingencies and risks as set forth in this news release. The foregoing outlook and expectations constitute forward-looking statements and financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the "Forward-Looking Statements" cautionary statement below. Readers are cautioned that this release if for information purposes only and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Notice of Conference Call
Sabio will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other corporate developments.
-
To access the live webinar, please register here register here ( href="" rel="nofollow" zoom/webinar/register/WN_UJX9mI1ySk69Czh3mKo9Z ).
An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Financial Information section of Sabio's corporate website (sabioholding/investors/financial-information ).
Use of Non-IFRS Measures
This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA and consolidated revenues (excluding political and advocacy ad sales) 1. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective.
Management uses adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Sabio's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The term "Adjusted EBITDA", as defined by management, refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for finance costs, income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization, non-recurring items, and severance costs. Refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA under the "Selected Financials" section of this release and in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, copies of which can be found under Sabio Holdings Inc.'s profile on SEDAR Plus at sedarplus .
Management believes that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of Sabio. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by Sabio's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of Sabio's operating performance. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Sabio's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets, and to help develop operating plans.
Revenues excluding political and advocacy ad sales is a supplementary financial measure that represents the Company's total consolidated revenue as reported in its financial statements, excluding revenues derived from political and advocacy advertising campaigns. Revenues by vertical is a supplementary financial measure that represents the proportion of the Company's total consolidated revenue as reported in its financial statements contributed through brands operating within a referenced industry vertical.
Ad-supported streaming sales and mobile display sales are supplementary financial measures that represent the proportion of the Company's consolidated revenue as reported in its financial statements contributed by the Company's ad-supported and mobile display product offerings, as is also presented in the Company's MD&A for the three ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, copies of which can be found under Sabio's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus .
About Sabio
Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF ) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.
Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App ScienceTM, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.
For more information, visit: sabio
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts," or the negative thereof and other similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information,including but not limited to statements in respect of: the success of new product offerings; results, including sales, expenses, and customer retention, of the ad-supported streaming sales; the Company's outlook for 2025, including expected revenue gains; expected double-digit growth in Q2 2025 and expansion into international markets; the anticipated normalization of cloud computing costs; the expected return to profitability in the latter half of 2025; the impact of recent investments (including Sales Force expansion and IT infrastructure migration) on future performance; and sales trajectory becoming increasingly predictable. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Material assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to: continued customer demand in core markets, successful execution of new product rollouts, stabilization of input costs including cloud infrastructure, retention of key personnel, no material changes in applicable regulatory frameworks, and general economic conditions remaining consistent with management expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR Plus at . The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected] , Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]
