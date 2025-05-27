SEDA Experts Announces Expansion Into The Australian Expert Witness Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading US-based financial expert witness firm specializing in complex economic, financial, and accounting disputes, is pleased to announce its expansion into Australia. The move is part of the firm's strategic plan to extend its global reach and increase its capacity to deliver top-tier litigation support.

New York, NY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading US-based financial expert witness firm specializing in complex economic, financial, and accounting disputes, is pleased to announce its expansion into Australia. The move is part of the firm's strategic plan to extend its global reach and increase its capacity to deliver top-tier litigation support.

Since its inception, SEDA Experts has become a recognized leader in providing sophisticated financial expertise in the U.S and Europe, assisting top law firms and corporations in intricate and high-stakes litigation disputes. The firm's team provides objective, credible, and authoritative expert opinions that make a significant impact in complex litigation. With its expansion, the company aims to provide the same high level of service to its clients in Australia.

"SEDA's expansion to Australia will provide clients in the region with unparalleled access to a diverse team of professionals with deep expertise in various financial sectors. We are glad to increase our commitment to Australian clients, whom we are already serving locally and across the globe," said Peter Selman, Managing Partner and Chairman of SEDA Experts.

In anticipation of the Australian market's unique requirements, SEDA Experts has recruited Simon Thackray, former Senior Equities Analyst at Jefferies and Citibank, Mark McKendry – former group treasurer at Auswide and senior bond trader at JPMorgan, Quantitative Finance expert Rubin Rajendram; and Tim Davies, former Director of FX Structuring at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Lloyds Bank. The team will be led locally by John Feeney, an Australia-based former banker.“The expansion of SEDA into the Australian jurisdiction will bring a broad range of skilled witnesses across many financial products and sectors. We have many Australian experts who can be complemented by the international reach of SEDA. This will bring a local focus with a global reach,” said Mr. Feeney.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

