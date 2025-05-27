Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Heather Allen
|33,842,993
|99.86%
|46,448
|0.14%
|Dr. Louis Aronne
|33,863,450
|99.92%
|25,991
|0.08%
|Tania Clarke
|33,885,796
|99.99%
|3,645
|0.01%
|Diane Nyisztor
|33,885,001
|99.99%
|4,440
|0.01%
|Michael Pilato
|33,858,957
|99.91%
|30,484
|0.09%
|Timothy Penner
|33,873,816
|99.95%
|15,625
|0.05%
|François Vimard
|33,883,746
|99.98%
|5,695
|0.02%
|Mei Ye
|33,882,842
|99.98%
|6,599
|0.02%
Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements (“VMS”) brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Investor and Media Contact:
Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-960-0052
...
