Prince William And Princess Kate Express Sadness After Car Crash Mars Liverpool's Victory Parade Celebrations
Over 50 people were injured, including children. Eleven remain in hospital, though police say they are in stable condition and recovering well.William and Kate on the Liverpool accident
Following the tragedy, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales issued a heartfelt statement on Instagram. "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground," the message read.Also Read | Liverpool FC parade: Car mows down fans; netizens slam police delay | Video
They signed off the message with 'W & C' indicating that the statement was personally written by them.William-Kate's joint statement about the Liverpool accident.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also released a statement regarding the accident.
It read, 'It is truly devastating to see what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances. At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.'
The message continued, 'Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured.'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer added his support, stating,“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with them.”
The police have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and driving while unfit through drugs. The investigation continues, and authorities are urging anyone with footage or information to come forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment