KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2026 EV9 PRICING

Pricing - MSRP (excludes $1,495 destination)1

EV9 Light SR $54,900 EV9 Light LR $57,900 EV9 Wind $63,900 EV9 Land $68,900 EV9 GT-Line $71,900

Major updates for model year 2026:

Options



Nightfall Edition on Land offers design and performance enhancements

Nightfall Edition on Land offered with both 6-passenger and 7-passenger seating configurations

Increased All-Electric Range on select trims: Light Long Range (Kia-est. 305 miles); Wind & Land (Kia-est. 283 miles); GT-Line (Kia-est. 280 miles)2 All AWD trims: Terrain Mode (Snow/Mud/Sand) replaces 4WD3

Colors (Exterior & Interior)



For GT-Line, new two-tone exterior color added: Glacial White Pearl with Ebony Black roof

For GT-Line, new two-tone exterior color added: Wolf Gray with Ebony Black roof.

For Nightfall Edition: New Roadrider Brown exclusive exterior color For Nightfall Edition: Exclusive interior seat stitching pattern and design elements

Click below for more information about the 2026 EV9 all electric three-row EV SUV:



Vehicle specifications, including fuel economy Features and Options

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Electric range is not an official EPA estimate and is based on preliminary manufacturer estimates on a vehicle with a full charge. Range will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, and cargo. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use.

3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

