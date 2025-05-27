Bristol Bay Government Services Group Notifies Individuals Of A Data Security Incident

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol Bay Government Services Group, LLC ("BBGSG"), formerly known as Bristol Bay Shared Services, LLC ("BBSS"), is encouraging individuals to take precautionary measures to protect their information following a security incident. BBGSG is a service provider to its wholly owned subsidiaries. As part of its operations, BBGSG collects personal information from its workers, such as employees and contractors, as well as vendors.

On or around October 19, 2024, BBGSG became aware of a security incident impacting a portion of its environment. Upon detection, BBGSG immediately took steps to secure its systems and engaged external cybersecurity specialists to assist with the investigation. BBGSG then conducted a review of the data involved to determine whose information may be involved and to what extent.

After investigating the incident, BBGSG determined that the specific information involved may differ for each individual. The details depend on the person's relationship or connection with BBGSG. This information may include contact details like name and address, and possibly one or more of the following: Social Security number (SSN), government-issued identifier (such as a driver's license, state ID, or passport number), financial account information, medical information, passport, and health-related information.

BBGSG is currently sending letters to individuals whose contact information is known to BBGSG. BBGSG has also established a dedicated website for individuals to learn more about this incident and access resources to help protect their information. The website is available at .

If individuals have any questions relating to this incident, they are encouraged to contact BBGSG's dedicated, toll-free number set up for this incident at 855-260-0803, which is available Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 9:00pm Eastern Time.

SOURCE Bristol Bay Government Services Group, LLC

