Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wesdome Reports Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-05-27 05:17:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the“Company”) today announces the results of its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (the“Meeting”) held earlier today. A replay of the Meeting is available on the Company's website.

A total of 96,142,077 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 63.99% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

  • Election of the directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders;
  • Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approval of an advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2025.

    Election of Directors

    The following eight individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

    • Name of Nominee Votes
    For     		%
    For     		Votes
    Withheld / Abstain     		%
    Withheld / Abstain
    Anthea Bath 81,105,296 99.82 144,742 0.18
    Edward Dowling 78,420,001 96.52 2,830,037 3.48
    Louise Grondin 80,781,276 99.42 468,762 0.58
    Jacqueline Ricci 79,794,650 98.21 1,455,388 1.79
    Brian Skanderbeg 79,567,138 97.93 1,682,900 2.07
    Edie Thome 79,505,421 97.85 1,744,617 2.15
    Bill Washington 79,118,462 97.38 2,131,576 2.62
    Philip Yee 81,180,828 99.91 69,210 0.09

    Appointment of Auditor

    Based on proxies received and votes cast during the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration:

    Votes
    For
    		%
    For     		Votes
    Withheld / Abstain
    		%
    Withheld / Abstain
    Appointment of Auditor 94,790,443 98.59 1,351,634 1.41

    Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

    Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2025 was approved as follows:

    Votes
    For
    		%
    For     		Votes
    Against
    		%
    Against
    Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 78,717,274 96.88 2,532,764 3.12

    The Report of Voting Results has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

    About Wesdome

    Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets – the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven Canadian gold producer.

    Raj Gill Trish Moran
    SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations VP, Investor Relations
    Phone: +1.416.360.3743 Phone: +1.416.564.4290
    E-Mail: ... E-mail: ...

    PDF available:


    MENAFN27052025004107003653ID1109602240

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search