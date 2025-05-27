Wesdome Reports Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Withheld / Abstain
| %
Withheld / Abstain
|Anthea Bath
|81,105,296
|99.82
|144,742
|0.18
|Edward Dowling
|78,420,001
|96.52
|2,830,037
|3.48
|Louise Grondin
|80,781,276
|99.42
|468,762
|0.58
|Jacqueline Ricci
|79,794,650
|98.21
|1,455,388
|1.79
|Brian Skanderbeg
|79,567,138
|97.93
|1,682,900
|2.07
|Edie Thome
|79,505,421
|97.85
|1,744,617
|2.15
|Bill Washington
|79,118,462
|97.38
|2,131,576
|2.62
|Philip Yee
|81,180,828
|99.91
|69,210
|0.09
Appointment of Auditor
Based on proxies received and votes cast during the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration:
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Withheld / Abstain
| %
Withheld / Abstain
|Appointment of Auditor
|94,790,443
|98.59
|1,351,634
|1.41
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2025 was approved as follows:
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Against
| %
Against
|Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|78,717,274
|96.88
|2,532,764
|3.12
The Report of Voting Results has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
About Wesdome
Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets – the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven Canadian gold producer.
|Raj Gill
|Trish Moran
|SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|VP, Investor Relations
|Phone: +1.416.360.3743
|Phone: +1.416.564.4290
|E-Mail: ...
|E-mail: ...
PDF available:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment