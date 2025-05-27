North Cair: Trusted Sleep Apnea Testing Now In Parksville

Parksville residents gain access to North Cair's 21-year expertise in at-home sleep apnea diagnostics as service launches on Vancouver Island.

PARKSVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North Cair Medical Supplies Inc ., a leader in home sleep apnea diagnostics with over 21 years of trusted service in the Northwest Territories, is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Parksville, Vancouver Island. This expansion brings North Cair's proven expertise and efficient home sleep apnea testing to communities across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Since 2003, North Cair has been a cornerstone of sleep health in the Northwest Territories, operating from its Yellowknife location and earning a reputation for accuracy, convenience, and compassionate care. Now, residents of Parksville and surrounding areas can access the same high standard of remote sleep apnea diagnostics-delivered quickly and conveniently to their homes.

“We're excited to bring our 21 years of experience and trusted service to Parksville and Vancouver Island,” said Dan Stockton, Owner of North Cair Medical Supplies Inc.“Our mission is to make sleep apnea testing efficient and accessible, so clients can get the answers and care they need without delay.”

North Cair is providing remote home sleep apnea testing for regions on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and the Northwest Territories. Clients receive user-friendly testing kits for at-home testing, with rapid results and ongoing support from North Cair's experienced team. This streamlined process helps clients begin treatment sooner and take control of their health.

North Cair Medical Supplies Inc. is fully licensed and compliant with all health and safety standards, ensuring professionalism and peace of mind. In addition to sleep apnea diagnostics, North Cair offers a range of respiratory health products and personalized support, with a focus on patient education and ongoing care.

“Our commitment to quality and community has guided us for over two decades,” added Dan Stockton.“We're proud to now serve Parksville and look forward to helping more people achieve better sleep and better health.”

To learn more about North Cair's home sleep apnea testing or to book a test, call (250) 586-7555 or email ....

For more information, contact North Cair Parksville by phone or email, or visit our Parksville location.

About North Cair Medical Supplies Inc.

Founded in 2003, North Cair Medical Supplies Inc. is a Canadian leader in efficient home sleep apnea diagnostics and respiratory health solutions, serving communities across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and the Northwest Territories from its Parksville and Yellowknife locations.

