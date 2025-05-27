Cryptanium Fund I SP Delivers Standout Results, Announces CV5 Capital

Cryptanium Fund I SP

CV5 Capital Announces Standout Performance of Cryptanium Fund I SP, an award winning digital asset hedge fund continues to beat industry benchmarks.

- David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer at CV5 Capital CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CV5 Capital, is pleased to announce that Cryptanium Fund I SP, an institutional digital asset-focused hedge fund has continued to deliver impressive year-to-date performance of 6.1% net of fees for January to March of 2025, 19.23% over the last 12 months (up to March 2025) and on the back of 2024 performance of 23.2%, significantly outperforming industry benchmarks.In a period marked by volatile markets, regulatory uncertainty, and macroeconomic headwinds, Cryptanium Fund I SP, which is managed by CT Asset Management Ltd, has emerged as one of the top-performing third-party hedge funds on the CV5 Capital platform: CV5 Digital. The fund's ability to deliver robust, risk-adjusted returns underscores the strength of its investment strategy and the discipline of its management team, led by Eugene Koudryavtsev.Cryptanium Fund I SP's multi-strategy approach encompasses three distinct diversified strategies so investors can elect based on their risk appetite. The strategies include market-neutral, algorithmic and thesis driven.“We are extremely pleased with the performance of Cryptanium Fund I SP and the investment team behind it,” said David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer for CV5 Capital.“They have demonstrated exceptional skill and agility in navigating complex market conditions, and their results speak to the sophistication and resilience of their approach.”Cryptanium Fund I SP's performance not only reflects strong alpha generation but also highlights the benefits of CV5 Capital's full-service fund launch and management platform, which empowers fund managers to operate institutional-grade strategies in both traditional and digital asset markets.CV5 Capital continues to attract top-tier hedge fund managers and remains committed to supporting innovative, compliant, and high-performing investment strategies across its platform.About CT Asset Management LtdCT Asset Management Ltd is an investment manager founded in 2022 and authorized as an approved manager in the British Virgin Islands with the Financial Services Commission. Eugene Koudryavtsev leads a team of seasoned investment professionals and specializes in managing assets in the blockchain sector. We utilize fundamental, value-oriented approach to investments and deploy a range of strategies suited to diverse risk preferences of our clients. Our mission is to provide a reliable service to clients willing to seize multiple opportunities currently present in the dynamic blockchain space whilst effectively mitigating risks.About CV5 CapitalCV5 Capital is a global investment multi-manager that provides a leading regulated and audited end-to-end solution for third-party managers to launch and operate hedge funds, supported by CV5 Capital and other tier-1 service providers. With a core focus on governance and compliance, enabling asset managers to focus on raising capital and building an audited track record. With investment strategies in the traditional alternatives sector and digital assets, crypto, defi and blockchain, with a particular emphasis on digital technologies, artificial intelligence and frontier markets.For more information about CV5 Capital or Cryptanium Fund I SP, please contact:...

