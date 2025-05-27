Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest By Techtown Announces Four Finalists Competing For $100,000 Grand Prize

Top 4 entrepreneurs to compete on June 11 for startup funds and business support to open a brick-and-mortar location

DETROIT, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown , the small business competition behind many of Detroit's most popular neighborhood storefronts, has announced the Top 4 businesses advancing to the final stage of the 2025 competition.

These four entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to compete in the Hatch Off, where they will pitch their businesses for the chance to win $100,000 in startup funding from Comerica Bank to open a brick-and-mortar location in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park. The winner will also receive a business support package from TechTown Detroit, Wayne State University's entrepreneurship hub.

"The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown continues to foster small business development by supporting Hatch winners and program alumni on their entrepreneurial journeys," said Christianne Malone, Assistant Vice President for Economic Development at Wayne State University and Chief Program Officer of TechTown Detroit. "We can't wait to see where each of these contestants go as they nurture their businesses and drive revitalization, supported by their local communities."

Below are the Top Four businesses competing to win the 2025 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest:



Detroit Culture & Clay : Detroit Culture & Clay is a one stop for all things clay. Guests can enjoy paint and sips, hands-on learning and a full stock of ceramic supplies, while also supporting local artists by purchasing their unique work.



Halie & Co: Halie & Co is a handmade jewelry, candle, and home fragrance store with the belief that everyone should have access to affordable jewelry and goods that make them feel beautiful and are created with high-quality materials and intention. Halie & Co creates experiences through permanent jewelry and jewelry making workshops, giving customers the perfect way to be a part of the creation process.



Livy's Sweet Rolls : Livy's Sweet Rolls specializes in handcrafted gourmet cinnamon rolls made from scratch with nostalgic, high-quality ingredients. Inspired by a family tradition of wholesome baking, Livy's Sweet Rolls offers better-for-you desserts free from preservatives, dyes, and artificial junk. Its mission is to spread joy through premium sweet treats that families can trust, enjoy, and create memories around.

Walter Pat's Bakery Cafe : Walter Pat's Bakery Cafe is a seasonally driven, small-batch, black woman-owned bakery in Detroit. The cafe focuses on Michigan seasonal produce and specific flavors from Midwest upbringing and southern influence. Walter Pat's strives to showcase unique flavor combinations and delicious classics, as well as to broaden taste buds with a new experience through food.

The final round of public voting begins Monday, June 2 at noon and runs through the end of the pitch competition at the Hatch Off on Wednesday, June 11. There, the Top 4 entrepreneurs will present their business plans in front of a panel of expert judges and a live audience. Community members can vote for their favorite businesses once per day by visiting HatchDetroit . The winner of the 2025 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest will be chosen through a combination of the public's vote and judges' deliberations.

Over the years, the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown has helped launch some of Detroit's most successful and well-known businesses, including winners G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs (2024), Bouncing Around The Motor City (2023), Little Liberia (2022), 27th Letter Books (2019), Baobab Fare (2017), Meta Physica Massage (2016), Sister Pie (2014), Batch Brewing Company (2013) and La Feria (2012).

With this year's contributions and grants, Comerica and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have invested approximately $1.3 million into Hatch Detroit since it first began supporting the small business program in 2012.

"Entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of thriving communities, and supporting their dreams is critical to building strong, sustainable local economies," said Meghan Storey, Senior Vice President, Michigan Director of Small Business at Comerica Bank. "As we enter the next phase of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown, we are getting to know more about the new small businesses who will help transform their neighborhoods. It is clear the future is very bright for these entrepreneurs, who are showcasing their passion and inspiration for their businesses and community."

Tickets are now available to attend the Hatch Off and see the winner crowned. The Hatch Off takes place on Wednesday, June 11 at 6 p.m., at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center at 461 Burroughs Street in Detroit. To purchase your ticket to the Hatch Off, visit HatchDetroit .

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 175 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: , X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank .

TechTown Detroit, Wayne State University's entrepreneurship hub , is a nonprofit business service organization that provides programs, education and resources for early- to growth-stage small businesses and tech entrepreneurs. By building bridges for entrepreneurs to succeed, TechTown is accelerating an inclusive economy for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Since 2007, TechTown has supported more than 6,090 companies, which created 2,277 jobs and raised more than $406 million in startup and growth capital. For more information, visit techtowndetroit.

Hatch Detroit supports both existing and new retail initiatives in the cities of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park. Hatch Detroit was founded in 2011 to give residents and aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to have a voice in neighborhood retail development and joined TechTown Detroit's suite of entrepreneurial programs and services in 2022. Beyond the contest, Hatch Detroit provides funding, exposure and mentoring in support of its alumni entrepreneurs. With support from Hatch Detroit, 50 alumni have opened businesses. They employ over 500 people and have invested over $10 million in economic development. To learn more, visit hatchdetroit .

SOURCE Comerica Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED