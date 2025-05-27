Ruth's Chris Steak House Rogers Launches Exclusive Sunday Brunch Series

Ruth's Chris Steak House in Rogers announces new Sunday brunch series. Image used with permission ©Ruth'sChrisRogers

Ruth's Chris Rogers introduces a new weekend brunch dining experience with live music to Northwest Arkansas.

- John Schneekloth

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ruth's Chris Steak House in Rogers is introducing a new standard for brunch in Northwest Arkansas with the debut of an elevated Sunday experience featuring live DJ entertainment.

Beginning Sunday, June 1, 2025, from noon to 3 p.m., guests are invited to experience refined cuisine and curated music at Ruth's Chris Steak House, located at 5401 W. Northgate Rd. in The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills. This elevated Sunday brunch experience pairs culinary excellence with vibrant ambiance, offering Northwest Arkansas diners a sophisticated new way to celebrate the summer season.

“Our weekend brunch has quickly become a guest favorite, and now we're taking Sundays to the next level,” said John Schneekloth, General Manager at Ruth's Chris Rogers.“By introducing live DJ entertainment, we're creating a vibrant yet refined atmosphere that perfectly complements the Ruth's Chris experience and offers a fresh take on summer dining in Northwest Arkansas.”

Live DJ performances will take place on the second level of the restaurant, featuring climate-controlled patios with panoramic views, a full-service bar, and open-air dining areas with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Signature brunch offerings include Petite Filet & Spicy Crab, Cajun Tenderloin Eggs Benedict, Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad, and more, enhanced by interactive champagne drink carts for an upscale beverage experience.

Entertainment will be headlined by DJ Derrick and his team, one of the region's most in-demand music artists, known for his work at high-profile social and sporting events. His trend-forward sets are tailored to a sophisticated brunch crowd, delivering a lively yet tasteful soundtrack for Sunday afternoons.

Ruth's Chris Rogers, which reopened in April 2025, features seating for more than 500 guests across two levels. Weekend brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m., with live DJ performances exclusively on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Event Details:

What: Sunday brunch with DJ entertainment by DJ Derrick

When: Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., beginning June 1, 2025

Where: Ruth's Chris Steak House Rogers, 5401 W. Northgate Rd, Rogers, AR

Reservations:

For more information about Ruth's Chris Rogers and upcoming events, visit or follow @ruthschrisrogers on social media.

About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Prime Hospitality Group, LLC is a family-owned company operating a growing portfolio of upscale restaurants, bars, and a café. PHG owns and operates 12 Ruth's Chris Steak House franchise locations across North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa. The expanding brand portfolio also includes The Exchange, a sophisticated cocktail bar concept; Brasserie 23, a modern French restaurant; and Un Deux Trois, a French café concept opening in Summer 2025. With a focus on exceptional service, culinary excellence, and elevated guest experiences, Prime Hospitality Group continues to set the standard across all its markets.

About Great Lakes Capital

Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm uniquely positioned to add value to real estate investments through development and opportunistic investment across the real estate spectrum and throughout the capital structure. Headquartered in Indiana, with over $1 billion in assets under management and development, GLC concentrates on several core asset classes, including mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical office and other similar product types. As a market leader in new development, GLC actively addresses the needs of tenant partners in addition to speculative development meeting needs the market has not yet reacted to. For more information, please visit:

Meredith Corning

Rogers Ruth's Chris Steak House

