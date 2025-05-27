Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
%
|
Revenue
|
8,448
|
|
7,511
|
12
|
Cost of revenue
|
2,775
|
|
3,032
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
5,673
|
|
4,479
|
27
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
900
|
|
982
|
(8)
|
Selling and marketing
|
2,265
|
|
2,095
|
8
|
General and administrative
|
1,461
|
|
1,475
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
4,626
|
|
4,552
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1,047
|
|
(73)
|
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
269
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
1,316
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income (tax benefits)
|
297
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
1,019
|
|
(746)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$0.04
|
|
($0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
|
23,326,653
|
|
23,309,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
|
23,332,362
|
|
23,309,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
%
|
|
2024
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
67.2
|
|
59.6
|
|
Research and development, net as a % of revenues
|
10.7
|
|
13.1
|
|
Selling and marketing as a % of revenues
|
26.8
|
|
27.9
|
|
General and administrative as a % of revenues
|
17.3
|
|
19.6
|
|
Operating margin
|
12.4
|
|
-
|
|
Net margin
|
12.1
|
|
-
|
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss)
|
1,019
|
|
(746)
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
269
|
|
54
|
Taxes on income (tax benefits)
|
297
|
|
727
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(160)
|
|
(187)
|
EBITDA
|
1,207
|
|
114
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31 ,
|
|
December 31 ,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$21,879
|
|
$20,466
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
116
|
|
111
|
Restricted cash and deposits
|
5
|
|
5
|
Trade receivables, net
|
8,565
|
|
10,306
|
Unbilled accounts receivable
|
252
|
|
228
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
2,298
|
|
2,161
|
Inventories
|
5,231
|
|
4,957
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
38,346
|
|
38,234
|
|
|
|
|
Long term ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,310
|
|
1,158
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
463
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term assets
|
1,773
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
1,454
|
|
1,328
|
|
|
|
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|
385
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
GOODWILL
|
10,399
|
|
10,360
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$52,357
|
|
$52,076
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31 ,
|
|
December 31 ,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
$2,047
|
|
$2,689
|
Deferred revenues and customer advances
|
2,712
|
|
3,044
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
6,169
|
|
6,433
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
237
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
11,165
|
|
12,420
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
1,373
|
|
1,171
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
450
|
|
443
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
248
|
|
296
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
62
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
2,133
|
|
1,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Share Capital: Common shares - 39,748,000 shares authorized -
|
|
|
|
No par value, 23,326,653 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
37,527
|
|
37,377
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(796)
|
|
(980)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements)
|
8,472
|
|
8,442
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(6,144)
|
|
(7,163)
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
39,059
|
|
37,676
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$52,357
|
|
$52,076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
