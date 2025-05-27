Mark Skousen, Americaâ€Tms Economist, Revives Ben Franklinâ€Tms Wisdom For Todayâ€Tms President

Dr. Mark Skousen, the Professor with many hats.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era of growing division, rising debt, and economic turmoil, bestselling economist and historian Dr. Mark Skousen , America's Economist, releases his first book in a decade, a compelling argument that Benjamin Franklin, more than any other founder, holds the key to restoring American unity and prosperity. The Greatest American: Benjamin Franklin, Historyâ€TMs Most Versatile Genius, is the highly anticipated new book that officially launches today.

The Greatest American is now available at bookstores nationwide and can be ordered online at The Greatest American on Amazon .

â€œIf anyone can bring America together again, itâ€TMs Benjamin Franklin,â€ says Skousen.â€œHe was â€ ̃Americaâ€TMs greatest diplomat,â€TM as Ken Burns rightly calls him. Franklinâ€TMs genius was not only in science or politics, but in his unparalleled ability to unite people across cultures, classes, and continents.â€

Skousenâ€TMs new book, The Greatest American, reveals Franklinâ€TMs timely relevance in todayâ€TMs turbulent landscape. Admired across the political spectrum, Franklin represents the best American spirit: a self-made man, a scientific innovator, and the diplomatic architect of Americaâ€TMs independence.

â€œFranklin is the one Founding Father everyone still admires, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, or Independent,â€ Skousen said. â€œHe lived the American dream, promoted peace and prosperity, and warned us about the dangers of debt and divisive politics.â€

In a surprising turn during a press conference last week, former President Donald Trump was seen with the famous Houdon bust of Franklin on his Oval Office desk, a symbolic gesture that hasnâ€TMt gone unnoticed by historians and commentators.

â€œIs he channeling â€ ̃Americaâ€TMs greatest diplomat? Franklinâ€TMs portrait is a reminder of a time when wisdom, wit, and diplomacy built nations. Maybe, just maybe, his legacy can guide us out of our modern malaise.â€

Could the spirit of Franklin awaken a new era of peace, prosperity, and love of country? Skousen questions.

In the book, Skousen explores Franklinâ€TMs views on

1. Trade wars and tariffs: and why he preferred free trade

2. Taxes and inflation: Franklin believed a "virtuous and industrious people may be cheaply governed."

3. National debt: a danger Franklin believed could destroy a republic

4. Foreign policy and diplomacy: lessons for todayâ€TMs geopolitical struggles: Franklin said America's policy should be "commerce with all and war with none."

A call to rediscover Americaâ€TMs grandfather, Benjamin Franklin: The Most Modern of the Founding Fathers, urges readers to apply Franklinâ€TMs timeless principles to todayâ€TMs challenges. Skousen offers fresh economic insights into Franklinâ€TMs legacy, revealing how his ideas helped shape American capitalism, civil liberties, and innovation.

"My new book is NOT a traditional biography of Franklin; dozens of books have been written detailing his life," explains Skousen. "Rather, mine is unique, 80 chapters on what we can learn from this unique founder, with Franklinâ€TMs very modern views on the trade war and globalization, diplomacy and dealing with enemies, taxes and inflation, deficits and the national debt, science and technology, healthy living and living long, racism and discrimination, education and the American dream, inequality and financial independence, wars and conflicts, investing and the economy, sex and family life, the list goes on and on."

