Phantom Publishing Announces The Release Of Romantic Comedy Professionally Unprofessional

Phantom Publishing

Professionally Unprofessional Cover

“Author Elia Nevius Delivers Sharp Humor and Slow-Burn Sizzle in New Romantic Comedy Professionally Unprofessional”

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Eliza Nevius brings her trademark wit, heart, and hilariously sharp banter to the world of office romance in her latest novel, Professionally Unprofessional-a sizzling romantic comedy that proves sometimes, love means business.“A Fake Engagement. A Real Connection. One Hilariously Hot Mess of a Romance-Meet Professionally Unprofessional”When bestselling author Lexie Phillips moves into a sleek downtown office, she doesn't expect her next-door neighbor to be a six-foot-tall finance bro with spreadsheets for brains and sarcasm for breakfast. Ben Maddox is brooding, brilliant, and infuriatingly good-looking. The only thing they have in common? Mutual disdain and a shared hallway.But when Ben needs a fake fiancé to impress a wealthy client, Lexie agrees-purely for professional reasons, of course. What starts as a simple charade quickly spirals into tequila-fueled confessions, late-night flirtation, and a slow-burn romance that neither of them saw coming. Between book launches, corporate gala disasters, and an increasingly complicated fake engagement, Lexie must decide if her biggest risk is falling in love... or walking away.Professionally Unprofessional is the perfect blend of humor, heart, and heat-ideal for fans of Emily Henry, Ali Hazelwood, and Christina Lauren.Early Praise:“Fresh, sexy, and absolutely hilarious-Eliza nails the modern rom-com.”- Editorial ReviewHere's what readers are saying:"Deliciously chaotic, heart-meltingly romantic, and laugh-out-loud funny.""Lexie and Ben's chemistry sizzles-equal parts sarcasm and swoon."About the Author:While for her fictional tales she goes by her pen name, Eliza Nevius, you may know her by her real name, Erin Egnatz , a ghost hunter, professor, and top selling author who blends the paranormal with the painfully human. She is the creator of Hauntings Around America and has been featured in Newsweek, FOX, NBC, and more. When she's not writing swoony romances or chasing ghosts, she lives in Indiana with her husband, three kids, two dogs, four cats, and a very quirky bearded dragon.Book Details:Title: Professionally UnprofessionalAuthor: Eliza NeviusGenre: Romantic Comedy / Contemporary RomanceISBN: 979-8998856921Formats: Paperback, eBook, Kindle UnlimitedPublisher: Phantom Publishing LLC

Erin Egnatz

Phantom Publishing LLC

+1 219-308-0588

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.