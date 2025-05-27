Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne Deal After Manchester City Exit: What We Know So Far

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kevin De Bruyne's potential transfer to Napoli is gaining momentum, with reports suggesting a definitive agreement could be reached within 48 hours. De Bruyne's lawyers are expected to arrive in Italy to finalize the deal, which would see the 33-year-old Belgian midfielder join Napoli on a free transfer when his Manchester City contract expires on June 30.

De Bruyne's impressive 10-year stint at Manchester City has come to an end, with the player bidding farewell to the club after winning numerous titles, including six Premier League titles, one Champions League, and two FA Cups.

How Napoli made the deal happen

Napoli's interest in De Bruyne stems from their desire to bolster their squad with a world-class talent, and the Belgian midfielder's family ties to Italy, having married his wife in Sorrento in 2017. Napoli's offer to De Bruyne reportedly includes a three-year contract worth €6 million per season for the first two years, decreasing to €5 million in the final year.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has all but confirmed De Bruyne's arrival, stating that the player has already purchased a house in Italy and has spoken with him and his family. De Bruyne's arrival would undoubtedly boost Napoli's midfield, bringing creativity, vision, and leadership qualities to the team. The transfer would signal Napoli's intent to compete at the highest level and challenge for domestic and European titles.