Yunus-Led Bangladesh Govt Deploys Paramilitary Forces, SWAT As Service Law Protests Enter 4Th Day
This move came as protests by Bangladesh government employees against a controversial new service law entered their fourth consecutive day, severely disrupting administrative functions at the central government hub.Also Read | Bangladesh's Yunus not stepping down amid growing unease Protests Against Controversial Service Law
The demonstrations began after the Bangladesh President Mohammed Sahabuddin promulgated the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, which allows the government to dismiss employees for four types of disciplinary breaches through a show-cause notice, bypassing formal departmental proceedings.
Bangladesh government employees have labelled the ordinance an“unlawful black law” and demanded its immediate repeal. Protesters chanted slogans such as“Abolish the unlawful black law” and“No compromise, only struggle,” vowing to continue their movement until the law is withdrawn.Also Read | 'For sake of Bangladesh...': Yunus 'not going to step down', says minister Security Clampdown at Secretariat
In response to the protests, authorities imposed a strict security lockdown. The BGB, SWAT, and RAB were stationed at all entrances of the Secretariat complex, barring journalists and visitors from entering.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) banned rallies and gatherings in and around the Secretariat, while visitor access was restricted by the Home Ministry.Political and Security Context
The unrest comes amid growing tensions between the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh and the military, which has urged for elections by December.
Bangladesh Army officials have reiterated their commitment to national sovereignty but expressed reservations over certain government policies, including a proposed humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's rebel-held Rakhine state.Also Read | Will Muhammad Yunus step down? Bangladesh chief advisor faces big challenges Rising Crime and Calls for Election
Dhaka has witnessed a surge in violent crime recently, with murder cases nearly tripling compared to last year. The deteriorating law and order situation has intensified calls from political and economic analysts for a democratically elected government.
The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) urged the interim administration to announce a firm date for national elections, noting that the government has already been in office for nine months.
