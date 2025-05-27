Yunus-Led Bangladesh Govt Deploys Paramilitary Forces, SWAT As Service Law Protests Enter 4Th Day

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, deployed paramilitary forces including the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the police's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, and the elite anti-crime Raid Action Battalion (RAB) at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

This move came as protests by Bangladesh government employees against a controversial new service law entered their fourth consecutive day, severely disrupting administrative functions at the central government hub.

Protests Against Controversial Service Law

The demonstrations began after the Bangladesh President Mohammed Sahabuddin promulgated the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, which allows the government to dismiss employees for four types of disciplinary breaches through a show-cause notice, bypassing formal departmental proceedings.

Bangladesh government employees have labelled the ordinance an“unlawful black law” and demanded its immediate repeal. Protesters chanted slogans such as“Abolish the unlawful black law” and“No compromise, only struggle,” vowing to continue their movement until the law is withdrawn.

Security Clampdown at Secretariat

In response to the protests, authorities imposed a strict security lockdown. The BGB, SWAT, and RAB were stationed at all entrances of the Secretariat complex, barring journalists and visitors from entering.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) banned rallies and gatherings in and around the Secretariat, while visitor access was restricted by the Home Ministry.

Political and Security Context

The unrest comes amid growing tensions between the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh and the military, which has urged for elections by December.

Bangladesh Army officials have reiterated their commitment to national sovereignty but expressed reservations over certain government policies, including a proposed humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's rebel-held Rakhine state.

Rising Crime and Calls for Election

Dhaka has witnessed a surge in violent crime recently, with murder cases nearly tripling compared to last year. The deteriorating law and order situation has intensified calls from political and economic analysts for a democratically elected government.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) urged the interim administration to announce a firm date for national elections, noting that the government has already been in office for nine months.