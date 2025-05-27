Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Orange For Tamil Nadu - Check Forecast For Delhi And Other Cities
|May 28
|Partly cloudy sky; thundery development possible
|May 29
|Partly cloudy sky; thunderstorm with gusty winds (speeds reaching up to 30-40kmph)
|May 30
|Partly cloudy sky; thunderstorms with gusty winds
With conditions now more favourable for the advancement of Southwest monsoon, the IMD has now forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next five days.Also Read | Red alert warning in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu!
From May 27 to June 2, Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka are expected to be lashed by fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain, with occasional bouts of thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, stated the weather observatory.India to receive above-normal rainfall in June
At a press conference, M. Ravichandran, Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, announced that India is likely to receive over 108% of the long-period average rainfall of 166.9 mm in June.
“Most regions across the country are expected to witness normal to above-normal rainfall this month,” he said.“However, parts of southern peninsular India, as well as some areas in the northwest and northeast, may see below-normal precipitation.”Also Read | Mumbai rains: House collapses in Walkeshwar; netizens slam BMC | Watch
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra added that this anticipated rainfall could bring normal to below-normal maximum temperatures for much of India, with the exception of several pockets in the northwest and northeast, which may continue to see higher temperatures.
