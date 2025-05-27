African Pro Soccer Footballers Have Improved The Sport In China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Relations between China and Africa are increasingly important in understanding the dynamics that shape our world. But until now, the role of sport was overlooked. A new book , Global China and the Global Game in Africa , explores the role of football in relations between China and Africa – culturally, politically and economically. Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu chatted with The Conversation about his chapter in the book. It's a study of African football migration, how players fare in the popular China Super League and what their experiences of the country are.

What's the history of African players working in China?

A growing number of African male football players moved abroad to play professionally after the Bosman ruling in 1995. This European Court of Justice decision related to freedom of movement for workers. It triggered sports migration around the globe, and African players were major beneficiaries .

Historically, aspiring African professional footballers mostly looked for opportunities in Europe. Leagues in France, England, Belgium, Germany, Spain and Portugal were popular because of their colonial ties to Africa. They offered established footballing structures and higher wages. The Middle East, the US and south-east Asia also became options.

However, China's sustained economic growth over the last three decades has contributed to an intense and multifaceted global engagement that includes the game of football. The Chinese Super League (CSL) began to invest heavily in attracting international talent. It became a viable and often lucrative alternative for African players. This coincided with China's growing economic influence in Africa.

African players are sought after for their athleticism and speed. And often they make lower transfer fee and wage demands than players from Europe or South America.