Cellnex Selects Burson For European Corporate Brief
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MADRID - Spain-based Cellnex, the largest European operator of telecommunications towers and wireless infrastructure, has signed a multimarket agreement with Burson to lead communications and stakeholder engagement across 10 European countries.
The contract expands Burson's existing brief for Cellnex in Portugal and the Netherlands. From its hub in Madrid, the agency will now also coordinate a corporate communications and public affairs strategy and programme in France, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, the UK, Denmark and Poland.
Burson has been tasked with strengthening Cellnex's position as a telecom industry leader and effectively communicating its progress and growth strategy to the public, investors, regulators, and other key stakeholders.
Cellnex, which is listed on BME, the Spanish stock exchange, manages a portfolio of over 130,000 sites across Europe, including roll-outs up to 2030.
The company's global director of communications and public affairs Ignacio Jimenez Soler, said:“Cellnex has experienced a decade of significant growth, we are at a pivotal moment to communicate not only our milestones and achievements but also to consolidate our presence across the continent and share our vision of connectivity in Europe. A network like Burson's is essential to achieving these goals.”
Burson B2B technology practice lead in EMEA David Vindel added:“Burson's international reach and deep experience advising leading technology companies will enable Cellnex to manage its communications and public affairs more efficiently in an increasingly complex and competitive European market.”
