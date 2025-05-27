J&K Cabinet Meets In Pahalgam In Show Of Defiance

In his first press conference since the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadows, Abdullah said that tourism should be“conflict-neutral” and not serve as a gauge for normalcy.

The choice of Pahalgam for holding a special cabinet meeting aims to show solidarity with the residents of the tourist town, which has experienced a sharp decline in tourist footfall since the devastating April 22 terror attack.

Abdullah also focused on the complex governance structure in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the context of security and tourism revival and said that“there is a strange system in JK as tourism is my responsibility, but security is not my responsibility.

“Three governments will have to work together here – the elected government of JK (Omar Abdullah's government), the un-elected government (Lt Governor's administration) in JK, and the Centre.”

This statement sheds light on the unique political dynamics of the region, where the directly elected state government operates alongside centrally appointed administrative structures. Abdullah has been critical of the dual power system of governance.

Abdullah highlighted the crucial role of the Centre in supporting JK's tourism sector, noting recent high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said,“How can you revive tourism without giving a sense of security to the people?”

Asked whether the prime minister will be helping in the revival of tourism, Abdullah said,“The Prime Minister has made some strides as well. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting on how to revive tourism in JK a few days back.

“Two days back, there was a meeting of the NITI Aayog in Delhi and I got an opportunity to talk to him and we discussed the way to restore tourism in JK. While I cannot share the details here, some concrete steps will be taken by the Centre on that,” he said.

The chief minister opened by expressing profound gratitude to the people of Kashmir, particularly those in Pahalgam, for their unified condemnation of the recent terror strike.

“I want to thank the people of Kashmir, especially those of Pahalgam, who condemned and stood in one voice against the April 22 terror strike on tourists. For this, I thank them and salute them,” he stated.

Responding to concerns about the closure of tourist destinations post-attack, the chief minister indicated a cautious, phased reopening.

“The last five to six weeks have been a difficult time for the country, especially for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. So I would suggest we will conduct a security audit of various tourist destinations and gradually start opening them.”

He specifically mentioned closed sites like Aru and Betaab valleys in Pahalgam, Thajwas glacier in Sonamarg, and even Badamwari and Tulip Garden in Srinagar.

“If we have to close Tulip Garden, then we have to shut the whole Kashmir. I think we have to show some courage and reopen these destinations slowly. The time has come to review the list.”

Abdullah also detailed the ongoing discussions with the Centre regarding financial relief for tourism stakeholders burdened by loans.

He said that his concern extends from large hotel owners to small businesses like homestay operators and taxi drivers who have invested significantly.

“My concern stretches across the various facets of our tourism industry and this conversation has already started with the Centre,” he said, indicating active engagement at the central level.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of proactive outreach in promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a safe destination.

“We are actively exploring how best we can participate in the upcoming travel fairs like the TTF in Kolkata and Hyderabad,” he said, aiming to“take our message that JK wants to be open for business again to these markets”.

The Amarnath Yatra, which will begin in July, was also discussed during the press briefing with Abdullah expressing the government's commitment to its safe and successful conclusion.

While acknowledging potential impacts on some destinations, he emphasised that other areas like Srinagar, Gulmarg and Yousmarg remain“open for business,” asserting that“the yatra and tourism revival can go hand in hand”.

After the special cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister's office posted on X pictures of the meeting held at the Pahalgam Club.

In a message on 'X', his office posted that it was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message –“we are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror”.

“The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, strong, and unafraid,” it said.

This is the first time the cabinet meeting took place outside the usual summer capital, Srinagar, or winter capital, Jammu, during Abdullah's government's tenure.

Abdullah, during his first stint as the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009-14, had held cabinet meetings in remote areas like Gurez, Machil, Tangdhar areas of north Kashmir and Rajouri and Poonch areas of Jammu region.

Last week, Abdullah made this appeal at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.

The chief minister believes that these concerted efforts by the government will significantly alleviate public fears, foster a renewed sense of security and trust, and ultimately pave the way for the revival of tourism in the Kashmir valley, bringing much-needed economic relief and a return to normalcy.

A special day-long assembly session was also held in Jammu on April 28 which unanimously passed a resolution against the Pahalgam terrorist attack and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and hinder progress.

During the assembly session, Abdullah, in his 26-minute emotional speech, had said he would not use the terror attack as an opportunity to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that he does not believe in“cheap politics”.

Memorial For Baisaran Victims

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the establishment of a memorial in memory of the 26 victims of last month's tragic terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.

“We have been discussing this from day one - a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing a gathering of travel & tour operators from across the country, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.“In today's cabinet meeting, held here in Pahalgam, the Public Works Department was authorized to grant in-principle approval for this memorial,” he announced.

He added that suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent but also dignified and respectful.

Extending heartfelt gratitude to the visiting tour operators, the Chief Minister said,“I thank each one of you for coming to Pahalgam and supporting the revival of tourism. I recognize many of you as those who reignited tourism in the Valley during the most challenging times - when even the locals feared venturing out.”

He recalled the early 1990s when tourism first resumed in the Valley with the arrival of groups from Mumbai and Gujarat.“They helped restart tourism and brought it to its peak- until the events of April 22. No matter how strongly we condemn what happened that day, it will never be enough. We lack words to comfort the families of those 26 victims. We can only bow our heads in their memory.”

While acknowledging security challenges, Omar Abdullah stressed the need for strict measures.“Although we do not fully control the security apparatus, I believe what happened should never have happened. And we must do everything possible to ensure it never happens again.”

On the reopening of tourist destinations post-Baisaran incident, he urged for transparency and openness in communicating with tourists.“Let's not focus on what's closed, but on what's open. I believe it's better to speak the truth rather than have tourists feel misled.”

He added,“The process of reopening will begin in a phased manner in the coming days. I visited Betaab Valley myself to assess the situation and to build confidence. Not all destinations will reopen at once, but some will gradually become accessible.”

The Chief Minister assured tour operators that they would be consulted throughout this process.“Together with the administration, we will ensure destinations are reopened responsibly, in a timely manner.”

On attracting international tourists, the CM said,“In our experience, international guests arrive after domestic tourism shows signs of recovery. The first sign of normalcy is when school children and domestic tourists begin visiting picnic spots again. Once this wave is visible, international bookings will follow. While we must continue to promote globally, I believe a strong focus on domestic tourism will build the right momentum.”

Reaffirming his confidence in the revival process, he said,“We have come a long way. What happened, happened. But with your courage and commitment, I am certain we will overcome this and bounce back.”

He acknowledged that certain shortcomings exist and assured these would be addressed moving forward.“We are aware of the gaps - and we will act on them.”

Tour operators who interacted with the Chief Minister represented a cross-section of travel & operators and bodies such as Raja Rani Travels, Pooja Travels, Heena

Travels, Veena World, Offbeat Destinations, KK Tours, Jai Mata Di Travels, Arihant Travels, Madhuchanda Travels, TAFI, Kass Travels, ADTOI, Beckon Tours Pvt Ltd, Trans Global Travels, SHR Harshil Travels (representing OTOAI), Golden Tours (under ETAA), Ajay Modi Travels (Gujarat), Travel Munk (Jain Travel Associations), Thomas Cook, Tamarind, Kraft Vacations, and Travel Lounge.

Delegates from national print and electronic media also interacted with the CM, alongside local tour operators, hoteliers, travel and tourism stakeholders.

Present during the session were former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, MLAs from Pahalgam and Bijbehara, Director Tourism, MD JKTDC, and other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister chaired a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam. He described it as more than a routine 'Council of Ministers' session, calling it a strong message against terrorism.“The enemies of peace will not deter our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, united, and unafraid.”

The Chief Minister also met local delegations led by MLA Pahalgam.“Valuable insights were shared about local issues and aspirations. The support extended by locals during the recent tragedy - to both tourists and the administration - was exemplary,” he said.

He also visited Nunwan Base Camp to review preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, interacted with officials on the ground, and emphasized the importance of coordination for ensuring pilgrims' safety and comfort.

The visit to Betaab Valley was followed by an impromptu cycling tour by the Chief Minister from a local hotel to Nunwan Base Camp and back, to promote new initiatives taken by Tourism Department towards sustainable tourism and eco-tourism, a message strongly advocated by CM Omar Abdullah who also holds the portfolio of Minister for Tourism in J&K.

