China Develop New Anti-Drone Missile System

2025-05-27 03:08:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has developed a new anti-aircraft missile and cannon system, known as the WS-3 air defense missile system, specifically designed to combat drones, Azernews reports.

The WS-3 complex can be mounted on armored vehicles with 6×6 and 4×4 wheel configurations, providing excellent mobility across various terrains.

The system's arsenal includes two 35-mm automatic cannons and surface-to-air missiles. In addition to drones, the WS-3 is capable of engaging cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions, and other low-flying aerial threats, making it a versatile asset for modern air defense.

Equipped with an advanced radar station and an optical-electronic target acquisition system, the WS-3 can detect and track targets with high precision. It can operate both autonomously and as an integrated part of a layered air defense network, enhancing overall battlefield awareness and response speed.

The WS-3 represents China's growing focus on countering emerging drone threats, reflecting a global trend where unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are increasingly used in both reconnaissance and combat roles. Its combination of rapid-fire cannons and missiles ensures a multi-layered defense capability, capable of neutralizing swarms of drones and sophisticated aerial attacks.

