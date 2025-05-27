Kazakhstan Strengthens Multimodal Routes

The largest operator of logistics terminals in Kazakhstan, JSC Kedentransservice, and the Danish company Maersk have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of terminal cargo services in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Under this agreement, JSC Kedentransservice will provide container handling and storage services, as well as transportation across its entire domestic network of branches.

The first batch of containers from Maersk has already arrived at the Kedentransservice terminal in Astana.

This agreement is part of Maersk's long-term strategy to develop multimodal routes throughout Central Asia.

Regular deliveries planned within the cooperation framework will establish a stable cargo flow and contribute to the expansion of Kazakhstan's multimodal transport system. This, in turn, will strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a reliable transit hub connecting the West and the East.

Kazakhstan's strategic location along the New Silk Road makes this partnership especially significant, as it enhances the efficiency of trade corridors linking Europe and Asia. The collaboration between Kedentransservice and Maersk is expected to accelerate the growth of seamless logistics solutions, fostering greater economic integration in the region.