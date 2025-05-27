403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Riyadh Hails Oil Discovery As Step For Energy Coop. With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 27 (KUNA) --- The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday lauded the new oil discovery in in the partitioned zone between Saudi Arabia and State of Kuwait as a positive step towards a further cooperation in the energy sector.
This came during the Saudi Cabinet's meeting, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to the kingdom's official news agency.
The cabinet said that recent oil discovery would lead to promoting Saudi-Kuwait cooperation in energy and continuing joint discovery and development efforts.
The Governments of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on Monday declared a new oil discovery in the partitioned zone, said the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil.
They announced that Wafra Joint Operations had made a new oil discovery in (North Wafra Wara-Burgan) field, located five kilometers north of Wafra field.
Crude oil flowed from the Wara reservoir in the North Wafra (Wara-Burgan-1) well at a rate exceeding 500 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 26 to 27 degrees.
API gravity is a scale that defines the gravity or density of liquid petroleum products. (end)
fn
This came during the Saudi Cabinet's meeting, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to the kingdom's official news agency.
The cabinet said that recent oil discovery would lead to promoting Saudi-Kuwait cooperation in energy and continuing joint discovery and development efforts.
The Governments of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on Monday declared a new oil discovery in the partitioned zone, said the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil.
They announced that Wafra Joint Operations had made a new oil discovery in (North Wafra Wara-Burgan) field, located five kilometers north of Wafra field.
Crude oil flowed from the Wara reservoir in the North Wafra (Wara-Burgan-1) well at a rate exceeding 500 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 26 to 27 degrees.
API gravity is a scale that defines the gravity or density of liquid petroleum products. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment