Ignited Digital Marketing Honored As SB100 Award Winner For Excellence

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ignited Digital Marketing , a leading marketing agency based in downtown Tupelo, Mississippi, has been recognized by the Small Business Expo (SBE) with the prestigious Best of Small Business SB100 Award. This accolade celebrates them as one of America's top 100 Small Business Visionaries, highlighting their exemplary contributions to the marketing industry.Since its founding nearly four years ago, Ignited Digital Marketing has become a trusted partner for businesses across the United States. From their headquarters in Tupelo, the agency services clients in nearly every business niche, offering tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. Their portfolio includes lead generation, branding, and awareness campaigns designed to fit budgets of all sizes, making high-impact marketing accessible to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.This recognition comes as the company prepares to celebrate its fourth anniversary in July 2025. Reflecting on the milestone, Owner and Managing Director Cody Weaver expressed his gratitude and pride, stating,“I am incredibly proud of our team and this remarkable achievement. This award represents the dedication, creativity, and commitment of each and every one of our team members. We approach every client relationship as if their business is our business, and that philosophy has been the foundation of our success.”Ignited Digital Marketing's ability to combine affordability with measurable outcomes has earned them a reputation for excellence. Their innovative approach has positioned them as a marketing industry leader, empowering businesses nationwide to achieve their goals while staying within budget.About Ignited Digital MarketingIgnited Digital Marketing is a full-service marketing agency located in the heart of downtown Tupelo, MS. Serving clients across the country, the agency specializes in lead generation, branding, and awareness campaigns, offering innovative and affordable solutions for businesses in nearly every industry.

