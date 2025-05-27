Altadena Author Sandra Guzman Launches Debut Novel The One Who Stayed

Sandra Guzman, author of The One Who Stayed

A heartfelt debut novel about love, identity, and healing by lifelong Altadena resident and Latina author Sandra Mabel Guzman.

- Sandra Mabel GuzmanALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lifelong Altadena resident and Latina author Sandra Mabel Guzman has released her debut novel, The One Who Stayed , a gripping women's fiction story about love, loss, and choosing yourself. Drawing inspiration from her own emotional evolution in her 40s, Guzman invites readers into a deeply personal narrative that reflects the quiet strength of women rediscovering who they are-after giving so much to everyone else.The One Who Stayed follows a woman on the edge of emotional burnout as she wrestles with the expectations placed on her by culture, motherhood, and marriage. As she begins to unravel, she also begins to rebuild-one moment of truth at a time.“This story isn't about running away,” says Guzman.“It's about returning to the parts of yourself you buried to survive.”Sandra, a proud mother of three and full-time mortgage professional, has lived in Altadena her entire life. Her grandparents laid roots here, and now she's carrying on their legacy-one page at a time. Blending her Mexican heritage, life experiences, and emotional intelligence, Guzman brings an authentic voice to the women's fiction space.Already connecting with readers across California, The One Who Stayed has been praised for its relatable themes of reinvention, female strength, and the quiet bravery of starting over.The novel is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.Purchase here:Follow Sandra on Instagram: @_sandra_mabelFor media inquiries, email: ...

