Fulfillment Fund Raises $1.28 Million For First-Gen College Students At Annual Sip & Celebrate Gala

The Event Helped to Mark the Organization's Strong, 48-Year History of Making an Educational Impact and Celebrated the Transformative Power of Philanthropy

Fulfillment Fund Board Member Brian Werdesheim Honored with Luminary Award During Event

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulfillment Fund , a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization dedicated to making college a reality for students growing up in educationally and economically under-resourced communities, announced today that it raised $1.28 million at its 2025 Sip & Celebrate Gala.

Held this year on May 21 at NeueHouse Hollywood, the event is critical to the organization's mission of supporting first-generation and low-income students on their path to and through college-and into meaningful careers. The gala helped to mark the organization's 48th anniversary, with the evening shining a spotlight on the lasting power of mentorship, education, and philanthropy to change lives-and entire communities.

This year's event also honored board member Brian Werdesheim, Managing Director and Financial Advisor at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., who received the Luminary Award in recognition of his extraordinary 25-year partnership with Fulfillment Fund. A steadfast advocate for educational equity, Brian's legacy of mentorship and investment in students has helped shape a generation of young leaders.

"For me, this has always been about more than financial support," he said. "It's about being present, staying connected, and never giving up on a young person-especially when the odds are stacked against them."

Broadcast journalist and television personality Michaela Pereira was the event's host, while world-renowned violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn performed. The evening also included remarks from Fulfillment Fund Board Chair Wendy Spinner and CEO Amy Grat, who celebrated the organization's nearly five decades of impact and reaffirmed the importance of expanding access to higher education for all.

"Educating just one student initiates a powerful chain of impact-uplifting families, strengthening communities, and shaping a more promising future," said Grat. "Brian's unwavering support of the Fulfillment Fund reflects his belief in the transformative power of education. The 2025 Sip & Celebrate Gala served as a powerful tribute to that vision-and a compelling reminder of the role each of us can play in shaping a more equitable future."

About Fulfillment Fund:

Founded in 1977, Fulfillment Fund works to make college a reality for students from under-resourced communities in Los Angeles. Through its partnerships with local schools and community organizations, Fulfillment Fund delivers high-quality, individualized programs that empower students to achieve their educational and career goals. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Cyndi Otteson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (323) 939-9707

SOURCE Fulfillment Fund

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED