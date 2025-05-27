Global Satellite Internet: The Future Of High-Speed Connectivity
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$5.6 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$23.6 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 27.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Orbit, End User, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, and India
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing demand for instant communication.
. Increasing investments in low Earth orbit satellite constellations.
. Implementation of satellite internet in remote locations.
. Essential tool during disaster management.
This report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
The market is projected to reach $23.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 27.7%.
2. What factors are driving the growth of the market?
The key factors driving the market include growing demand for instant communication and increasing investments in low Earth orbit satellite constellations.
3. What segments are covered in the market?
By Orbit, End-User and Region.
4. Which orbit segment will be dominant over the forecast period?
Over the forecast period, the LEO orbit segment is expected to dominate the market.
5. Which region has the largest market share?
Americas holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
-
Bentley Telecom Ltd.
Eutelsat Communications S.A.
Gilat Satellite Networks
Hughes Network Systems LLC
Kepler Communications, Inc.
SES S.A.
SkyDSL Europe B.V.
Starlink
Telesat
Viasat Inc.
