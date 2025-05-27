Olympic Dream: Rayan Ahmed's Journey To Represent UAE In Golf

For 18-year-old Rayan Ahmed, golf is more than a sport-it's a purpose-driven path. A member of the UAE National Men's Team and one of the most promising amateur golfers in the region, Rayan's goals stretch far beyond winning tournaments.

His ultimate dream is to represent the UAE at the Olympic Games-a goal he's steadily working toward. Already a trailblazer, he became the first golfer from the UAE to qualify for and compete in both the US Junior Amateur and the US Amateur.

But Rayan isn't only chasing milestones and birdies. Even as he trains with intensity and plays at elite levels, he's just as committed to his academics.

It's not a backup plan. For Rayan, it's the blueprint for a dual career-professional golf alongside a future in business leadership-all while staying grounded in his mantra:“Dream Big, respect All, outwork All, remain teachable and disciplined.”

Rayan is shaping more than a career-he's shaping a mission. Alongside his achievements, he's determined to expand the reach of golf to the underprivileged and to carry the UAE flag on international stages.

Earlier this month, that mission took another major step forward. Just one day after finishing his final Grade 12 exams, Rayan returned to competition with a statement performance, winning both the JAGA International Amateur Open at the Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club.

Fifty Degrees of Focus

The course played long, the wind picked up, and the temperature pushed close to 50°C. Where others faltered, Rayan thrived.

“On the first day, when the wind was calm, I was tied for second. But as the wind picked up over the next two rounds,” he said.“I stepped on the gas and pulled ahead, capitalizing on my ability to control the ball in challenging conditions.”

“Playing in 45-degree heat with 30 km/h winds was a real test, but the tough conditions actually sharpened my focus. I was able to shape shots to work with the wind, which gave me an edge over my competitors.

“A big shoutout to Shane and the team at Al Ain Golf Club for maintaining such incredible course conditions. It's always been a course that suits my eye, and I'm grateful to have clinched another win there.”

Rayan's consistent execution and tournament composure earned him UAE Clutch Pro Tour invitations, the next step in preparing for life on the professional tour.

Transformative Period

Reflecting on his recent progress, he said,“The past four months have been a transformative period for me.

“After struggling with my swing following my second-place finish at the Faldo Series with a score of 6-under, and my win at the Yas Links Men's Open at 5-under, I committed to making significant changes to my game-particularly from tee to green and on approach shots.”

With consistent gym work and technical refinement, Rayan's ball striking has reached a new level of precision and power.

“Much of the progress has come from my dedication in the gym," he says. "I'm now hitting the ball 285 yards off the tee, and the accuracy and consistency I've developed have been a major factor in my recent upward performances.”

With major events ahead Rayan is gearing up for the next chapter of his journey. Whether it's lifting a trophy, leading a business, or representing his country on the Olympic stage, his eyes remain fixed on the bigger picture.

The journey is just beginning-but he is locked in and is confronting every challenge with characteristic purpose and tenacity.