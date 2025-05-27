Police Seek Answers After Car-Ramming At Liverpool Football Parade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Football fans from the UK and abroad rallied around Liverpool on Tuesday, vowing to stand by the port city after a car-ramming injured dozens of people, four seriously, and devastated celebrations for its Premier League win.

As investigators sought to answer the key question about why a driver ploughed into the crowds as the team's parade wrapped up late Monday, messages of support flooded in.

A 53-year-old white British man, believed to be the driver of the car, was arrested, but police have said they are not treating the incident as terrorism.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone," said former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, echoing the club's famous anthem which only hours before had echoed joyfully around the city.

King Charles III, who is currently visiting Canada, said he was "deeply shocked and saddened".

"It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances," he said in a statement.

At least 47 people were injured when a driver in a dark car slammed into dense crowds on Water Street, just after an open-topped bus parade with Liverpool manager

Arne Slot and star players including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk passed by.

Four children were among those hurt, including one seriously.

"There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital," Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool metro region, told BBC radio.

Liverpool centre had turned into a sea of red on Monday as the jubilant Reds paraded through the city to celebrate a record-equalling 20th English league title.

But on Tuesday a police cordon remained in place, and the silent street was strewn with litter from the festivities.

A blue and white tent covered the vehicle involved as forensic officers examined the scene.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Liverpool's Anfield stadium Tuesday, many having travelled from around the globe to join the celebrations.

While there was relief that no one was killed, there was shock that a day of joy had ended in tragedy.

"It's devastating... We were all there for the joy of the day," said Adrian Chan, 35, who had travelled from Singapore.

Michael Skabara, 28, a bar owner from Poland and a Liverpool fan for 20 years after Polish player Jerzy Dudek's role in its 2005 Champions League final win, was on his first visit.

He vowed he would be back. "After what happened yesterday I am definitely coming to a game as soon as I can. Life is too short," he said.

Sunil Patel was with friends in a restaurant when they heard the news. Instead of a celebration "we're being told a sad story," he told AFP.

Images on social media showed the car ploughing through a crowd, running over people and others bouncing off its bonnet.

Other clips showed the vehicle being brought to a halt and swarmed by angry fans, who smashed the back windows as police sought to hold them back.

Merseyside police are treating Monday's events as an isolated incident.

"We could just see a commotion and a wave of people running back towards us," Adam Hughes, 35, told AFP. "It was pandemonium."

Four people, including a child, were trapped under the car, which had to be lifted to free them, fire services said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended the "remarkable bravery" of the emergency services, adding that "The whole country stands with Liverpool."

"Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," legendary former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish said.

Everton, Liverpool's Merseyside rivals, said their "thoughts are with all those who have been affected".

And great club rivals Manchester United wrote: "Our thoughts are with LFC and the city of Liverpool after today's awful incident."

Liverpool's football history has been shadowed by tragedy.

In 1989, 97 Liverpool fans died in a crush at a game in the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield.

More than 760 people were also injured in the deadliest disaster in British sporting history, which still scars the port city.

Police were quick to share the ethnicity of the suspect on Monday which one former police chief termed "unprecedented".

"I think that was to dampen down some of the speculation from the far-right that sort of continues on X," former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent Dal Babu told BBC radio.

Almost a year ago, Liverpool and north England saw the worst riots in decades after false rumours spread that the attacker who stabbed three girls to death in nearby Southport was a Muslim immigrant.