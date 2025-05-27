Nine Ports To Be Connected To Saudi Ports By Adding Evergreen's Shipping Service 'ARPG'

Mawani Logo

Mawani strengthens Saudi Ports' global connectivity with the addition of Evergreen's“ARPG” service, linking King Abdulaziz Port to nine international ports.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Ports Authority“Mawani” has announced the addition of Evergreen's new shipping service“ARPG” to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, further strengthening maritime connectivity between the Kingdom and international markets. The move reinforces the port's strategic standing, boosts its competitiveness for exporters, importers, and shipping agents.

The new shipping service links King Abdulaziz Port with nine major regional and global ports, including Port Klang (Malaysia), Laem Chabang (Thailand), Vung Tau (Vietnam), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Yantian, Ningbo, and Shanghai (China), Umm Qasr (Iraq), and Jebel Ali (UAE), with a total capacity of 9,466 TEUs.

This initiative reflects Mawani's broader efforts to elevate Saudi Arabia's ranking on global performance indices and to improve the operational efficiency of King Abdulaziz Port. It also supports the movement of national exports and imports in alignment with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy“NTLS”, to solidify the Kingdom's standing as a global logistics hub bridging the three continents.

It is worth noting that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam features advanced operational and logistical capabilities, with 43 fully equipped berths, a handling capacity of up to 105 million tons of cargo and containers, and a range of specialized terminals, modern infrastructure, and state-of-the-art equipment that enable the port to handle all types of cargo efficiently.

