Assam To Offer 60% Top-Up Subsidy For Electronic Component Firms

MENAFN - KNN India)The Assam government has announced a major push to boost the electronics manufacturing industry by offering a 60 per cent subsidy over and above the Central government's incentives.

This initiative is aimed at attracting firms involved in manufacturing electronic components to set up operations in the state.

The move follows the Central government's approval of a Rs 23,000 crore scheme to support electronics component manufacturing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state will provide a“top-up” subsidy to eligible firms. For example, if the Centre gives a company Rs 100 as an incentive, Assam will add ₹60 to it, making the total benefit Rs 160.

This strategy is designed to attract investment in the semiconductor and electronics component sectors, where Assam already hosts a Tata Group semiconductor unit. Sarma highlighted that successful applicants under the Central scheme will automatically be eligible for Assam's additional support.

Apart from direct subsidies, the Assam government will also provide free land to companies in the upcoming Ratan Tata Electronics City, an industrial complex being developed in Jagiroad.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Asian Development Bank for a loan to fund infrastructure development in the area.

The government also plans to create a complete supply chain ecosystem by encouraging allied component manufacturers to locate nearby. Taxation concerns and social infrastructure needs of investors will also be addressed to ensure smooth operations.

The initiative is part of Assam's broader vision to enhance India's role in global electronics value chains and generate local employment.

With the state offering both financial and infrastructural support, it aims to become a key destination for electronics manufacturing in the coming years.

(KNN Bureau)