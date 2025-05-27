403
Natural Gas Today 26/05: Natural Gas Drops On Monday
- Natural gas initially gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Monday but then ran into a buzzsaw of resistance. Now, keep in mind Monday was Memorial Day in the United States, so liquidity may have been a bit of an issue, but in overnight extended hours and electronic trading, we have seen natural gas sell off. This makes quite a bit of sense considering that the natural gas demand in places like the United States and Germany will drop due to the fact that temperatures are warmer, but not extraordinarily hot. This is a typical move this time of year when traders start to look at the fact that demand drops off of a cliff. We had recently seen a nice bounce, but a lot of that came down to the idea of refilling stocks in the United States after a long winter. Because of this, I am looking for an opportunity to get short of this market on each and every short term rally that shows signs of exhaustion.
