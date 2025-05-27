USD/CAD Forecast Today 27/05:Canadian Dollar Continues
- During the trading session on Monday, we saw the USD/CAD pair drop, but it has bounced enough to form a bit of a hammer. However, keep in mind that it was Memorial Day in the United States, so at least New York wasn't involved at this point in time. The Canadian market itself isn't big enough to really move things, so that explains why we had a fairly tight range for the session. The 1.37 level seems to be an area that is pushing back against some of the selling pressure.
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out, because the reality is that 85% of Canadian exports to end up in the United States, and eventually, the Americans will get what they want out of the trade negotiations, although it could take several months. Because of this, think it's only a matter of time before we are shorting the Canadian dollar again, but I also recognize that as things stand right now, the total pressure on the US dollar probably has a little bit of a knock on effect here. I'll be watching the 1.38 level above, because if we can clear that area, then the market could go looking to the 1.40 level which of course is where the 50 Day EMA and the 200 Day EMA indicators currently reside.
