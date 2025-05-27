EUR/USD Analysis Today 27/05: Tensions (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Upward. Today's Euro-Dollar Support Levels: 1.1355 – 1.1280 – 1.1200. Today's Euro-Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1445 – 1.1520 – 1.1600.
- Buy Euro-Dollar from the 1.1240 support level with a target of 1.1420 and a stop-loss of 1.1160. Sell Euro-Dollar from the 1.1480 resistance level with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss of 1.1600.
On the economic data front today, we'll first monitor the announcement of the German GFK Consumer Climate index at 9:00 AM EEST. Then, more importantly, US durable goods orders will be released at 3:30 PM EEST. ce will also be announced on the same day at 5:00 PM EEST.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewFactors Influencing Recent Euro-Dollar Performance:According to trading on licensed brokerage platforms, the Euro price slightly rose towards $1.14, its strongest level in about a month, after US President Trump announced a delay in imposing the planned 50% tariffs on EU imports. Last Friday, Trump had stated that trade talks with the EU were "making no progress" and suggested imposing heavy tariffs starting June 1.However, following a phone call with European Commission President von der Leyen, Trump announced an extension of trade negotiations until July 9. Under the reciprocal tariff framework unveiled in April, the EU faces a 20% tariff, which was temporarily reduced to 10% until the new deadline. At the same time, the Eurozone's economic outlook remains fragile. The European Commission lowered its 2024 economic growth forecast to 0.9%. May's PMI data showed private sector activity unexpectedly slipped into contraction in both the Eurozone and Germany , driven by a sharp slowdown in the services sector amid weak domestic demand.On the monetary policy front, the European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates at its June meeting.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best Forex trading broker in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment