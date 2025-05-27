New Illustrated Book 'An Alzheimer's Caregiver Alphabet And More...' Offers Artful, Honest Reflection On Caregiving And Loss During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month
Image caption: Cover,“An Alzheimer's Caregiver Alphabet And More...” by Chuck Pennington.
Organized as an ABC book, each letter is paired with evocative art and an unflinching, heartfelt observation on caregiving - from moments of anger and exhaustion to unexpected joy and resilience. More than a picture book,“An Alzheimer's Caregiver Alphabet And More...” expands into personal anecdotes, recipes, and uplifting vignettes that capture the complexity of loving and losing someone to Alzheimer's disease.
“June is about raising awareness for brain health and supporting those navigating these challenging illnesses,” says Pennington.“I hope this book will offer other caregivers comfort, hope, and a reminder that they are not alone.”
“An Alzheimer's Caregiver Alphabet And More...” is available now in hardcover and paperback through Tellwell Talent and major online booksellers.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Chuck Pennington is a celebrated innkeeper, storyteller, and caregiver based in Wilmington, North Carolina. He shares his personal experiences through writing and public speaking, advocating for caregiver support and awareness surrounding Alzheimer's disease.
BOOK SUMMARY:
Author: Chuck Pennington
Genre: Art Book
Released: January 2025
PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779626561
