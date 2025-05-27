Thailand Unveils Crypto Payment Pilot For Tourists In Phuket

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Thailand has initiated a pilot programme enabling foreign tourists to make purchases using cryptocurrencies in Phuket, marking a significant step in integrating digital assets into the nation's tourism sector. The initiative, announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, allows visitors to register their Bitcoin through Thai exchanges and verify their identities before transacting. A designated clearinghouse will convert these digital payments into Thai baht, ensuring that local merchants receive funds in the national currency and are insulated from cryptocurrency price volatility.

This pilot operates within Thailand's existing legal frameworks, requiring no amendments to current laws. The government aims to enhance convenience for tourists and expand business opportunities in the tourism sector, a critical driver of the nation's economy. Phuket, attracting up to 14 million tourists annually, serves as an ideal location for this trial.

The programme builds upon Thailand's growing acceptance of cryptocurrency. In Kalasin's Huay Phueng district, dubbed“Bitcoin Town,” over 80 businesses, including noodle vendors and tuk-tuk services, accept Bitcoin payments. This grassroots adoption demonstrates the potential for broader cryptocurrency integration across the country.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has advocated for using Phuket as a“Bitcoin sandbox” for tourism, suggesting that Thailand is well-prepared to advance cryptocurrency initiatives compared to other Southeast Asian nations. He also proposed the issuance of a government-guaranteed stablecoin to increase economic liquidity and potentially boost GDP growth.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. The Bank of Thailand has previously expressed concerns about the use of cryptocurrencies for payments, citing potential threats to financial stability. However, proponents argue that a carefully controlled pilot could attract new capital inflows and liquidity into Thailand's economy.

