Swiss Exports Weighed Down By US Tariffs
Les exportations suisses plombées en avril par les Etats-Unis
Original
Read more: Les exportations suisses plombées en avril par les Etats-Uni
In seasonally adjusted terms, exports fell by 9.2% and imports by 15.6%, according to the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection. However, shipments abroad continued to grow at a high level, totaling CHF25.2 billion, the second highest level ever recorded.
+ Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
Last month,“the decline in outflows was entirely due to chemical and pharmaceutical products”, said the customs authority.
Compared to their record level of the previous month, these exports fell by CHF3.0 billion or 17.1%. This was mainly due to the 43.9% drop in pharmaceuticals, to CHF-2.9 billion.
On the other hand, shipments of watches abroad soared by 16% to a record monthly high of CHF2.6 billion.
The marked contraction in imports led to a new record trade surplus of CHF6.3 billion.More More Swiss tech industry struggles amid falling sales and US tariff uncertainty
This content was published on May 21, 2025 After a tough 2024, Switzerland's tech sector is still struggling to find its footing.Read more: Swiss tech industry struggles amid falling sales and US tariff uncertaint
