Australia's largest telecommunications company equips first transmission masts with self-sufficient hydrogen system from H2 Core AG

PowerCore will ensure self-sufficient power supply for telecommunications network in Australian outback using combined hydrogen, fuel cell and battery technology

High potential for follow-up orders in Australia The local realisation and contractual partner is the listed company Green Hy2 Ltd. Heide, 27 May 2025 - H2 Core AG ("H2 Core", ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2) has received its first order for a PowerCore system in Australia to secure the energy supply of the mobile network in the outback. H2 Core's innovative energy solution will be used by Australia's largest telecommunications company, the listed Telstra Group Limited. The company covers an area of 2.4 million square kilometres with its mobile network and operates around 9,000 telecommunications installations, which are currently still supported by diesel generators. The contract and local implementation partner for this first project for H2 Core to replace diesel generators in the Australian telecommunications sector is Green HY2 Ltd. As part of a government-funded pilot project, the company has been awarded the contract to build a self-sufficient energy supply for the telecommunications network in the mining town of Mac Donald Hill, around 1,250 kilometres west of Sydney, and will be using the PowerCore solution from H2 Core. The aim is to realise an off-grid power supply using a combination of electrolysis and fuel cells in combination with a hydrogen storage system and robust battery storage in the harsh conditions of the Australian outback and to replace expensive, inefficient diesel generators. The system currently in use is operated with two diesel gensets, which require enormous logistical effort for operation and maintenance. On average, a mobile phone mast per year. consumes around 6,600 litres of diesel. H2 Core expects to realise this PowerCore project for emission-free and self-sufficient energy supply using hydrogen by the end of the third quarter of 2025 at the latest. This pilot project has great potential for further connection projects for converting telecommunications systems to hydrogen in remote and difficult-to-access areas. Telstra alone is active in over 30 countries, including Pacific island states such as the Fiji Islands and Papua New Guinea, which all face the same challenge: To ensure the continuous operation of radio masts without a grid connection as self-sufficiently, robustly and environmentally friendly as possible, without the use of polluting diesel generators that are costly to operate and maintain. Ulf Jörgensen, CEO H2 Core AG: "We are delighted to be working with our local partner to realise our first project with Australia's largest telecommunications service provider to provide a secure and future-proof power supply for critical infrastructure without a grid connection. Our newly developed PowerCore systems are precisely tailored to the requirements of modern and future-proof telecommunications networks: replacing old and inefficient power generation with diesel generators with innovative, economical and clean complete solutions. This makes us one of the very few providers in the world who are already able to deliver functional systems to any location in the world within a few weeks and put them into operation within days." About H2 Core: The H2 Core Group develops, manufactures and maintains modularly configurable complete systems for the production, storage and utilisation of green hydrogen, which can be deployed almost anywhere in the world within a very short time thanks to simple and fast commissioning. H2 Core's solutions are scalable and future-proof. They can be customised to individual customer requirements and supplemented with technological innovations. H2 Core supplies the expertise and products for the implementation and successful establishment of hydrogen-based core systems on the basis of reliable in-house developments. The company's customers thus make a significant immediate contribution to a globally sustainable and resource-conserving energy supply. H2 Core relies on intensive cooperation with a global partner network, thus enabling rapid commissioning of systems worldwide. Further information can be found at . Company contact: H2 Core AG Rüsdorfer Street 8 25746 Heide e-mail: ... Press contact: edicto GmbH Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 60322 Frankfurt Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54 e-mail: ...

